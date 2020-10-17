HOOKER
Melissa
October 12, 2020
Melissa Hooker of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 58.
She is survived by her parents, John and Myrtle Hooker; sister, Karen King and her husband, Andrew, of Plano, Texas; niece, Jessica Doherty (William) and their daughter, Olivia; and niece, Michelle Joyner (Robert) and their children, Joules and Ames.
She returned to her beloved Virginia a year ago.
A Socially Distanced Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 East Main Street, in Salem, Va. Reverend Bryan Buckles will officiate. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, Melissa would prefer that donations be made to the charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 17, 2020.