Melissa Ann Hudson
November 29, 1949 - April 10, 2022
Melissa Keith Hudson, 72, of Roanoke, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Surviving are her sister, Katina Keith, as well as her former husband, Robert L. Hudson.
Melissa worked many years for local banks. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, feeding the birds, and petting her cat.
Per Melissa's wishes, all services will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 12, 2022.