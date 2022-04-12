Menu
Melissa Ann Hudson
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Melissa Ann Hudson

November 29, 1949 - April 10, 2022

Melissa Keith Hudson, 72, of Roanoke, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Surviving are her sister, Katina Keith, as well as her former husband, Robert L. Hudson.

Melissa worked many years for local banks. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, feeding the birds, and petting her cat.

Per Melissa's wishes, all services will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 12, 2022.
