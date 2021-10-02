Melody Dian "Charlie" Gilmer Price
February 16, 1966 - September 29, 2021
Melody Dian "Charlie" Gilmer Price, 55 of Pearisburg, Va. entered the gates of Heaven to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family, after valiantly serving her community. Born in Pearisburg, Va. on February 16, 1966, she was a daughter of the late Dwight and Barbara Conley Gilmer.
Charlie has been on a journey of faith and building community since she was born. She served well in the communities she was planted in as a wife of 35 years to the love of her life, Kevin Price; a Mom, Nana, Nurse (whether in a hospital, home health, or with Fresenius Dialysis Centers), and Pastor. Charlie was a true caregiver, whether it was at the bedside of a patient, loving a grandchild or a child in the community, teaching a child at the church, being a prayer warrior, or in the ministry she was directed in by her Savior. In all the work she would do, she was doing it as though she was working for the Lord. She was a member of Bethel Chapel in Clendennin, and worshipped the Lord where he would direct.
Charlie is preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband and love of her life, Kevin Price; her son, Justin Price (Kellie) of Staffordsville, Va.; her daughter, Courtney Blankenship (DJ) of Pearisburg, Va.; grandchildren, Raylan Blankenship, Brooklyn Price, Sadie Blankenship, Kayleigh Price; and John Blankenship; her sister and best friend, Pete Blankenship (Jimmy) of Narrows; her nephew who was like her own, Garret Blankenship (Abby); and a sweet great-niece, Whitley Blankenship.
There will be a celebration of the life of Charlie at Bethel Chapel (1402 Clendennin Road Narrows, Va.) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Courtney Blankenship and Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. The service will conclude at the Eatons Chapel Cemetery in Staffordsville, Va. Family will receive friends at Bethel Chapel on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Price Family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.