Proverbs 31;10-31 (virtuous woman)

Charlie was one of a kind. When my parents got sick she came out in the rain to take family pictures outside because we didn’t have any at all of all of us together.

She visited my mother and she was sick and sent food to my father when he was sick.

She helped my younger brother become the man of God (pastor) he is today.

She was the preacher the day my dad got saved.

She helped our church in more ways than I could ever give her credit for. She filled in preaching, teaching, and singing. She was a prayer warrior & someone we could go to as new pastors with issues for help and guidance. She was a willing servant of the Lord who just wanted to be used wherever & whenever she could. She is one of the sweetest, best Christian ladies I have ever met in my life. She will be missed!

Mary Furrow Friend October 1, 2021