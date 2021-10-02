Menu
Melody Dian Gilmer "Charlie" Price
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA
Melody Dian "Charlie" Gilmer Price

February 16, 1966 - September 29, 2021

Melody Dian "Charlie" Gilmer Price, 55 of Pearisburg, Va. entered the gates of Heaven to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family, after valiantly serving her community. Born in Pearisburg, Va. on February 16, 1966, she was a daughter of the late Dwight and Barbara Conley Gilmer.

Charlie has been on a journey of faith and building community since she was born. She served well in the communities she was planted in as a wife of 35 years to the love of her life, Kevin Price; a Mom, Nana, Nurse (whether in a hospital, home health, or with Fresenius Dialysis Centers), and Pastor. Charlie was a true caregiver, whether it was at the bedside of a patient, loving a grandchild or a child in the community, teaching a child at the church, being a prayer warrior, or in the ministry she was directed in by her Savior. In all the work she would do, she was doing it as though she was working for the Lord. She was a member of Bethel Chapel in Clendennin, and worshipped the Lord where he would direct.

Charlie is preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband and love of her life, Kevin Price; her son, Justin Price (Kellie) of Staffordsville, Va.; her daughter, Courtney Blankenship (DJ) of Pearisburg, Va.; grandchildren, Raylan Blankenship, Brooklyn Price, Sadie Blankenship, Kayleigh Price; and John Blankenship; her sister and best friend, Pete Blankenship (Jimmy) of Narrows; her nephew who was like her own, Garret Blankenship (Abby); and a sweet great-niece, Whitley Blankenship.

There will be a celebration of the life of Charlie at Bethel Chapel (1402 Clendennin Road Narrows, Va.) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Courtney Blankenship and Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. The service will conclude at the Eatons Chapel Cemetery in Staffordsville, Va. Family will receive friends at Bethel Chapel on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Price Family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethel Chapel
1402 Clendennin Road, Narrows, VA
Oct
3
Service
Eatons Chapel Cemetery
Staffordsville, VA
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bethel Chapel
1402 Clendennin Road, Narrows, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Courtney,

Prayers for you and your entire family. Cherish and celebrate in the memories! My friend recently said after the passing of our good friend- "it will get easier, but it will never be easy." Smile and read all the posts of how your mom touched their hearts and know all of us on the Medsurg floor are thinking and praying for you!

Shari Helvey
Coworker
October 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I knew Charlie from living in the holler and attending church with her . Such a wonderful, special christian lady. She will be missed.
Sandra Maxey Ross
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Charlie was a God send. We will miss her every dat.
Amanda Breeding
Friend
October 3, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing Charlie as a friend. a daughter who was genuinely interested in her parent’s care and a coworker. She was the best in all these aspects! I’ll always remember the sound of her beautiful voice as we often sang hymns while working together on the dialysis floor. She was truly a testament of faith and God’s love never failed to shine through her. She will truly be missed, but Heaven has gained another wonderful angel!
May God grant her family peace and comfort now and in the difficult days that lie ahead.
Robin Stafford
Friend
October 3, 2021
I always loved working with and seeing Charlie! Such a wonderful Christian woman and nurse. I am so honored and privileged to have made her acquaintance and called her friend. I have always thought so highly of her. I know she adored her family, her patients, and her church. My prayers are with her family and the rest of her extended family.
Rita Vaughan
Coworker
October 3, 2021
Charlie Price was more than our sister in Christ. Since she is saved, she is a daughter of God. She will be with him and the saints of all time for all eternity. Some people say that at the gates of heaven saint Peter will let us in. Not true. He didn't die for us. Jesus did. He is the only way truth and the life.
Micah Adams
Friend
October 3, 2021
I worked with Charlie some years back in the ICU at the former Giles Memorial Hospital. She was an incredible nurse: smart, caring and kind. She had a forever smile and her laugh was contagious. What a special person she was. What a blessing to have known her. The world has lost a special person, yet her spirit will live on.
Mary Davis
Coworker
October 3, 2021
I had the honor of working with Charlie when I worked as a kidney transplant nurse. She was incredibly caring and always so helpful to both me and our mutual patients. Praying for her family, friends and patients. She will be missed!
Beth Fobare
Work
October 3, 2021
Exstending deep and heartfelt sympathy to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Cindy Hale Mason
October 3, 2021
Heaven gained a special lady! My deepest condolences and prayers to the family, and church family❤ Such a beautiful person inside and out
Kayla Collins Dalton
October 3, 2021
I'm sorry for the loss of your loved one. My love, prayers and thoughts are with you all. May God carry you all through this ever so heartbreaking time in your God. God has taken a precious angel home. God bless you all
Kimberly Carter
Other
October 2, 2021
You truly was a blessing! Seeing you every Saturday truly made my day! Narrows livestock market will never be the same without you!
Sierra Dalton
Friend
October 2, 2021
Charlie was such a great person her smile was always such a warm welcome. Prayers to her loved ones from Harold &Peggy Maxey & Linda
Linda Maxey Snider
Friend
October 2, 2021
I would to say I will my friend and my thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Anita Reynolds
Friend
October 2, 2021
Charlie was an angel on earth. I was blessed to know her as a friend and to work with her for many years. She was a wonderful nurse. She will be sadly missed.
Stephanie Murray
Friend
October 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of your passing. I know you are at peace now with the Good Lord. You will be greatly missed. Prayers for comfort and strength for your family as they go thru this time of loss. I want everyone to know how great you were with my late husband John while he was taking dialysis.
Donetta James
Friend
October 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss you're in our thoughts and prayers if there's anything we can do for you just let us know Wayne & Vicky Carner ❤
Victoria Carner
Friend
October 2, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. She was a very special woman. She helped me so much with my deceased brother-in-law and he valued her help with dialysis so much. They were able to discuss God's word and he was prepared for death because of her. I wish I had been able to repay her for all she did. I hope that knowing how she helped others will be a blessing to you because she was such a blessing to others. May God bring you comfort and peace.
Theresa (Terry) Beckner
Teacher
October 2, 2021
I love you Charlie you was my best friend and you are with the angels and your mom and dad and you are now singing with the angels
Tina Bowden
Friend
October 2, 2021
I’m going to miss working with Charlie so much. Giles dialysis won’t be the same without her. Our patients knew she loved each of them. May you find the strength you need to get through the difficult days ahead. Charlie will continue to work just as hard in heaven as she did on earth. I’m so sorry for your loss and she’ll be greatly missed by many.
Kari Fender
Coworker
October 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Charlie. She left quite a legacy to her community and her patients. She took wonderful care of my sister. I will forever be grateful for that. God blessed our family by having Charlie in my sister's life. Charlie gave her hope every week. When Charlie entered into the gates of heaven, I can only imagine the look on my sister's face. What a glorious reunion for these two godly women. Thank you for sharing Charlie. My sister loved her, as well as my sister's family. May God comfort each of you during this very difficult time. Prayers to each of you. Please know that your community lost an earthly angel, but she is now sitting at the feet of Jesus as a heavenly angel. God Bless you.
Charlotte Epperley
Friend
October 2, 2021
Proverbs 31;10-31 (virtuous woman)
Charlie was one of a kind. When my parents got sick she came out in the rain to take family pictures outside because we didn’t have any at all of all of us together.
She visited my mother and she was sick and sent food to my father when he was sick.
She helped my younger brother become the man of God (pastor) he is today.
She was the preacher the day my dad got saved.
She helped our church in more ways than I could ever give her credit for. She filled in preaching, teaching, and singing. She was a prayer warrior & someone we could go to as new pastors with issues for help and guidance. She was a willing servant of the Lord who just wanted to be used wherever & whenever she could. She is one of the sweetest, best Christian ladies I have ever met in my life. She will be missed!
Mary Furrow
Friend
October 1, 2021
Kevin and family, I am so sorry to hear the sad news of Charlie's passing but I know she is home now. I worked with her for nine years and she and I had many talks and prayer "meetings" in the office. I will remember each of you in my prayers and I pray that God gives you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Kathy Ferguson
Friend
October 1, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of such a great lady. Charlie did so much good for so many. God gained a Angel and we lost an Angel on earth. May God grant you peace in your time of grief.
Joan and Bill Snow
Friend
October 1, 2021
Prayers for the family..God bless you all! AMEN
Mary Perdue
Friend
October 1, 2021
Kevin,
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Gail Jennelle
Acquaintance
October 1, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences. I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Charlie. She was a wonderful person and an amazing nurse.
Susan Fisher
Friend
October 1, 2021
Prayers for family for your loss didn’t know her but know her sister Pete . If she anything like Pete she is loved and a special person.
Aileen Quesenberry
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family. It was an honor to know your mother, wife, and my kids youth pastor. She will be remembered always by my family. Love to you alll
Jennifer Carter
Friend
October 1, 2021
Michael Sanders
October 1, 2021
What a Faithful servant of Christ. If only I could be a fraction of the servant she was. All thou it’s so sad for us, her loved one’s and so many more, she is in the presence of the Lord. I’ll never forget her praying thru with me at church for our Lindsay. And the prayers she has prayed for my family and I. Kevin and Courtney and family, hang onto you wonderful memories you must have. I just know their is a lot is shouting and praising going on wright now. Dave, Lindsay and I are praying for peace, comfort and strength as you guys try to move forward with your lives. We truly love you all and God Bless
Turkey Robertson
Friend
October 1, 2021
Pete I'm so sorry for your lost. Praying for you
Mary Crumpler
Friend
October 1, 2021
Charlie and I were classmates but it wasn’t until we worked together as nurses that I got to know her. Perhaps the highest achievement of any nurse is being known as the nurse you want to see when you or your family is sick. Charlie was that nurse. She cared so deeply for her patients not only attending to the physical needs with her top notch skill but more importantly attending to the spiritual needs. She gave hope when all hope seemed gone. The profession of nursing has lost a great one.
Sherry Legard
Friend
October 1, 2021
Thank you Charlie for being. God speed and prayers and blessings for your family and friends.
straders
Friend
October 1, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Betty Mcguire
Friend
October 1, 2021
I am so very sorry. My prayers are with you all.
Michelle Meredith-Owen
Michelle Owen
Family
October 1, 2021
I never met her but we were friends on Facebook. She is married to my second cousin, Kevin. My heart aches for all the family, but rejoicing knowing she’s with our Lord & savior.
Love, hugs & prayers for family.
In Christian love, Mary Sutphin.
Mary Sutphin
Family
October 1, 2021
So sorry. My heart and prayers with the family. Loved knowing her and working with her
Rosita Louderback
Coworker
October 1, 2021
Heaven gained a wonderful angel! Charlie was a wonderful person in every way, I know my mom said she was one of her best nursing students ever! Going to be missed, hugs and prayers for the family!
Pam Bishop
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 39 of 39 results