Roanoke Times
Melvin Lee Canady
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Melvin Lee Canady

January 11, 1941 - January 4, 2022

Melvin Lee Canady, 80, of Roanoke, Va., was born on January 11, 1941, in Sayre, Oklahoma, to Fannie Othella Acree Ross and passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

He moved often, eventually landing in the Cowboy Capital of the World, Oakdale, Calif. At 24 he became a Sentry Dog Handler in the United States Army, and was sent to Vietnam with his dog, Hercules.

On his birthday in 1967, he met the woman he would marry four months later in Long Branch, New Jersey. A match made in Heaven they were off on their first adventure. They made several trips across the country and a few across the ocean to faraway lands.

He was a successful businessman and became a father in Seattle, Wash. Eventually moving back to the east coast, Roanoke, Va., became home in 1989.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Bieri Canady; daughter, Molly Canady Hunter; son-in-law, Matt Hunter; and granddaughter, Olivia Hunter. Many friends have been made along the way, although he'd never admit to it. He will be missed by many. On January 4, 2022, he began a new adventure cutting grape vines for our Lord.

Further details of a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Donate.lovetotherescue.org. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Rest In Peace Sarge

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the privilege to know and work with Mel. He was a good friend and we did a fair amount of ham radio stuff together. His callsign was one off of mine as we prepared for and took the test at the same time. RIP Mel!
Chris Pohlad-Thomas
Friend
January 11, 2022
Pat I am so sorry about Melvin have always thought about y´all . I was 16 when I met you in Fritch thought you and Melvin were so good looking and both were so sweet to us. Bless you and family
Linda, Bessie Canady Sellers daughter
Family
January 9, 2022
Patty, I´m so sorry to hear that Mel passed away. My sympathies to you and family
Connie Goodman
January 9, 2022
