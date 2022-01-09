Melvin Lee Canady
January 11, 1941 - January 4, 2022
Melvin Lee Canady, 80, of Roanoke, Va., was born on January 11, 1941, in Sayre, Oklahoma, to Fannie Othella Acree Ross and passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
He moved often, eventually landing in the Cowboy Capital of the World, Oakdale, Calif. At 24 he became a Sentry Dog Handler in the United States Army, and was sent to Vietnam with his dog, Hercules.
On his birthday in 1967, he met the woman he would marry four months later in Long Branch, New Jersey. A match made in Heaven they were off on their first adventure. They made several trips across the country and a few across the ocean to faraway lands.
He was a successful businessman and became a father in Seattle, Wash. Eventually moving back to the east coast, Roanoke, Va., became home in 1989.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Bieri Canady; daughter, Molly Canady Hunter; son-in-law, Matt Hunter; and granddaughter, Olivia Hunter. Many friends have been made along the way, although he'd never admit to it. He will be missed by many. On January 4, 2022, he began a new adventure cutting grape vines for our Lord.
Further details of a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriners Hospitals for Children
Rest In Peace Sarge
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.