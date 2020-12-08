Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin Andrew Fleeman
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Melvin Andrew Fleeman

October 22, 1930 - December 5, 2020

Melvin Andrew Fleeman, 90, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Va. Veteran's Care Center in Roanoke. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry A. and Edna Smith Fleeman; his wife of 39 years, Laura Corell Fleeman; and his brothers, Emmett and Garnet Fleeman.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ed Moffitt of Roanoke; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Dale and Misty Henderson, and Jeff and Kim Irby; and many other friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg.

The family respectfully request no flowers. Donations may be made First Baptist Church, 215 Third Avenue, Radford, VA 24141.

The Fleeman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Cemetery
Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Melvin's passing. He was always kind to me and had a gentle smile. My Sincerest condolences. Kris Fleeman
Kris Fleeman
Family
December 17, 2020
Dear Karen, We were sorry to learn of the passing of your father, but how wonderful that he led such a long life! I pray that you have many precious memories. We continue to keep you in our thoughts and prayers. We pray for peace for you and your family.
Terica and Tommy Fisher
December 13, 2020
Karen,
Heartfelt sympathy to you and the family. Your father was the epitome of a good man. Always a kind word for everyone, a caring hand for those in need and a smile that was contagious. Sincerest condolences,
Patricia Level
Patricia Level
Family
December 11, 2020
Karen, May you know that this precious man was such a blessing at the VVCC. I always used to meet him for breakfast every morning and sit with him for a few and he would just go on and on about the love he had for his family. Always asking about my husband that had kidney failure and never complaining about himself. He really was a light for me every day. "Doc" as we called him :) May God bring you peace in the loss of him but knowing how much he talked about your mom. I feel they are singing along in heaven together. God Bless you all and May you and your family have a Merry Christmas.
Joyce Ballinger
December 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you.
Pam Viars Baker
December 8, 2020
Richard Fleeman
Family
December 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Melvin's passing. Praying for you and your family as this difficult time. Frieda and Pam Smith
Pam Smith
Family
December 7, 2020
Uncle Melvin I will miss you more than anybody know you were like a second Father to me I have great memories of the time we spent over my 57 years Love you Steve
Steve Fleeman
Family
December 6, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Melvin's passing when I received the phone call from my cousin, Steve Fleeman. I remember visiting Melvin's home during the summer as a youngster. I would be in the company of his brother, my Uncle Garnet and Aunt Nancy. They would visit with Melvin when they were in the area visiting their parents in Giles County. Many years later I would visit Melvin at his home in Radford, he always welcomed me with open arms. It was a real joy to sit and talk with him, it helped me to recall my childhood growing up in Poplar Hill and having family come in to visit during the summer. He would always have a story about his brothers, which delighted me as I was very close to my Uncle Garnet. My condolences to all of his family. I will lift all of you up in my prayers.
Joe Woodyard
Friend
December 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Cathy Robinson
Friend
December 6, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results