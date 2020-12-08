Melvin Andrew Fleeman
October 22, 1930 - December 5, 2020
Melvin Andrew Fleeman, 90, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Va. Veteran's Care Center in Roanoke. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry A. and Edna Smith Fleeman; his wife of 39 years, Laura Corell Fleeman; and his brothers, Emmett and Garnet Fleeman.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ed Moffitt of Roanoke; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Dale and Misty Henderson, and Jeff and Kim Irby; and many other friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg.
The family respectfully request no flowers. Donations may be made First Baptist Church, 215 Third Avenue, Radford, VA 24141.
The Fleeman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
