Merrick Lee MartinMay 15, 1965 - December 18, 2020Merrick Lee Martin, 55, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at home. Merrick was born in Eden, N.C. on May 15, 1965, a son of Catherine (Hampton) Ziglar, of Stoneville, N.C. and the late Harry Lee Martin.He graduated from MTA Diesel Mechanic School Greensboro, N.C. He was a member of Snow Creek Missionary Baptist and worked as a Mechanic at Franklin County Land field Rocky Mount, Virginia.Merrick is survived by his wife, Shelia Martin of the home; one stepdaughter, Tamara Daughtry; one stepson, Torio Jones; one brother, Vaughn Martin of Stoneville, N.C. and a host of other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Stanfield Mortuary Service at 3 p.m. Visitation one hour prior with Pastor Lewis Walton officiating.