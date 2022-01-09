Mervin Brown "Pop" Delawder



March 12, 1928 - December 18, 2021



Mervin Brown "Pop" Delawder, 93, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021, with his wife, Betty and daughter, Sandy, by his side.



The family extends their sincere thanks to Hope Healthcare in Fort Myers, Fla., for their loving care during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.