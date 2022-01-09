Menu
Mervin Brown "Pop" Delawder
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
Mervin Brown "Pop" Delawder

March 12, 1928 - December 18, 2021

Mervin Brown "Pop" Delawder, 93, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021, with his wife, Betty and daughter, Sandy, by his side.

The family extends their sincere thanks to Hope Healthcare in Fort Myers, Fla., for their loving care during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will pray for all the family because he was my uncle I Love my aunt Betty kauffman so much I will pray for her
Angela. mole
March 10, 2022
