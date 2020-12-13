My deepest sympathy to Paula, Ben and family. I have such wonderful memories of Mike when our son's (Grat) played baseball together. He was such a nice, kind man. May God give you all the peace that passes all understanding. Phil. 4:7 Praying for God to comfort and strengthen you all in the days ahead without him. Love and God' s healing, Diane Tucker Henderson, TN.

Diane Tucker December 13, 2020