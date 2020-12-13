Michael W. "Mike" Dull, of Roanoke passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
An outdoor, socially-distanced Celebration of Mike's life will be held in the parking lot at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church 4165 Colonial Avenue from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The family asks that you "bring a chair and a story to share". Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home 366-0707
Paul, I am so sorry for your family's loss. Both my wife and I have always thought highly of your father. Our prayers are with you.
Michael and Anna Simpson
December 14, 2020
I remember you when we were just kids.RIP so sorry to hear of your passing
Sandra Gray
December 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Dull family. We lived behind the Dull family for years and they were great neighbors and Mike always had a smile on his face. I still remember how he would come over and snowblow our driveway without being asked. A nice guy.
Craig and Tina Sledd
December 14, 2020
Thoughts and sympatthy are with the family and his friends. I knew Mike many yers ago through my brother Steve Turner with the Sheriff's Department. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Marcy Miller
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Paula, Ben and family. I have such wonderful memories of Mike when our son's (Grat) played baseball together. He was such a nice, kind man. May God give you all the peace that passes all understanding. Phil. 4:7 Praying for God to comfort and strengthen you all in the days ahead without him.
Love and God' s healing,
Diane Tucker
Henderson, TN.
Diane Tucker
December 13, 2020
Mike was an amazing teacher and mentor. I will miss his humor and kind spirit. He was exceptional at anything he did and was a fearless steward of Roanoke County. RIP 311...
Clay Skelton
December 13, 2020
Prayers to the family. We worked with Mike at the Sheriffs Office. He was a great guy and always had a smile on his face. Sending love and prayers.
Steve and Vicky Huff
December 13, 2020
My thoughts are with you. God gives us peace if we will express our sorrow to him Hugs to you
Ann Amburgey
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. May God wrap you in his tender arms and offer you comfort and peace. You and family are in our thoughts and prayers.