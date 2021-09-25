Michael Dean Erickson, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at the age of 37. We mourn the loss but celebrate with his loved ones, mother, Sherry Erickson; sister, Megan; grandfather, Vernon Creech Sr., uncles, Chris (Mandy), Randy, and Carl Creech along with numerous family and friends.
Michael was predeceased by his grandmother, Roxanne Creech and Aunt Rhonda Creech. WE LOVE YOU MICHAEL!!
Micheal, You are my beautiful son. I thank God for having you with me for 37 years. I want more. God had a reason. God, please hold my baby and never let go until I get there. I would gladly have given my life up for his. The love I have for you went and on; never to end. Michael when I first found out I was carrying you. I was in love with you from that moment on. You will always be in my heart. You are so beautiful.
Sherry A Erickson
Family
September 29, 2021
Dean was always so very kind to me, and at one time a great friend. I nicknamed him Vishnu because he had an inner wisdom that came naturally from an old place. You will be missed dear one. May your friends and family be comforted, and may you be peace in the great beyond Vishnu. All my love, Piper
Piper Lane
Friend
September 27, 2021
There isn't enough space to list all the songs you made my heart sing. Ellie could not have had a better "bonus dad." Thank you for loving us better than you loved yourself, and for all the laughter, even as we remember you through our tears. Sweet dreams, my Dearest Dean ....