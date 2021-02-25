Mike was my brother from another mother..we met and clicked....you are my homey...my dearest friend....i love you...i miss you...we lived together...laughed together...and were there for each other in the best way we knew how to be....if I only knew the last day we were together...would be your last day on earth..I MISS U MIKEY...u are gentle...u are ferocious..you are loving..u were brave.you were a fighter....you fought your way thru alot....YOU WERE REAL!!!!! Love ya ...ya boy B
Bryan Bradbury
November 24, 2021
Mike and I were really good friends. He was my roommate in Coyner Springs, we were at Hanover together as well. I saw him downtown one evening while I was in town seeing family. I remember he was in love with a girl named Lynn, he would write her a thousand letters. It used to be me, him, Chad (deceased), and Maney Dawson. Mike was a really good dude. Man this is a blow to my heart. Im just now finding out about this.
Anthony Dillard
Friend
April 10, 2021
Love & Prayers to the family from a Harkrader descendant.
Gail Martin
March 3, 2021
Dear lil cuzzin.....I want you to know that I luv u with all my heart and its always been this way since the first day I laid eyes on you....may your soul be at peace now.....I pray that u have found comfort in the arms of the Lord......rest up...until we meet again.....fly high babie boy.....cant believe im writing this rite now....im so heartbroken.....God knew best though....no more pain
Felicia Lee
Family
February 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.