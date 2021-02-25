Mike and I were really good friends. He was my roommate in Coyner Springs, we were at Hanover together as well. I saw him downtown one evening while I was in town seeing family. I remember he was in love with a girl named Lynn, he would write her a thousand letters. It used to be me, him, Chad (deceased), and Maney Dawson. Mike was a really good dude. Man this is a blow to my heart. Im just now finding out about this.

Anthony Dillard Friend April 10, 2021