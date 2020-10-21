LEDBETTER
Michael J Ledbetter, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, graduated from this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born in Asheville, N.C. on April 25, 1930, and was the only child of Horace and Lillian Michael Ledbetter. Michael attended Bob Jones University for a year and a half before joining the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards he graduated from Gardner-Webb College, Carson-Newman College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He married Ethel Trivette of Winston-Salem, N.C. in 1958.
Michael was pastor of Stokesland Baptist Church in Danville, Va. for five years before being called to the foreign mission field under the Southern Baptist Convention. He and his wife served for 31 years in Guatemala and Mexico. For ten years, Michael was chaplain in the Mexican American Hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico as well as a church planter. Michael and Ethel have been active members of Community Church in Roanoke, Va.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethel; his son, David of Phoenix, Ariz., and his children, Maria, Lindy and Ivey; his daughter, Jeanie and husband, Jim Patterson, of Roanoke, Va., and their children, Robby, Kara, Ryan, Chelsea, Alex, Taylor and Rachel; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Dr. R. Chris Monroe officiating along with Pastor Tom McCracken. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the 12 noon service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.