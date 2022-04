Michael "Mickey" Lee KincerJanuary 6, 2022Michael "Mickey" Lee Kincer, 69, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from Tread Corporation.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Geneva; and his sister, Sherlene Gisiner Nimer.Survivors include his wife, Teresa; his son, Stacey (Renee); his daughter, Stefanie Akers; his grandchildren, Atlanta Kincer, Triston Akers, and Karolina Akers; his stepgranddaughter, Taylor Brizendine; his sister, Gerri (Leonard) Rorer; his brothers, Charles Kincer and Dana (Lisa) Kincer; and many other relatives.The family would like to express a special thank you to Gerri Rorer for her care of Mickey.A private graveside service will be held at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com