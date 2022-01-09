Michael "Mickey" Lee Kincer
January 6, 2022
Michael "Mickey" Lee Kincer, 69, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from Tread Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Geneva; and his sister, Sherlene Gisiner Nimer.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa; his son, Stacey (Renee); his daughter, Stefanie Akers; his grandchildren, Atlanta Kincer, Triston Akers, and Karolina Akers; his stepgranddaughter, Taylor Brizendine; his sister, Gerri (Leonard) Rorer; his brothers, Charles Kincer and Dana (Lisa) Kincer; and many other relatives.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Gerri Rorer for her care of Mickey.
A private graveside service will be held at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.