Michael Lee "Mike" Jennings
December 16, 1953 - December 1, 2020
Michael Lee "Mike" Jennings, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia and formerly of Buena Vista, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
He is survived by his three sons, Tim and his wife, Katie, Bradley and his wife, Ashley, and Dustin; as well as his grandchildren, Kayleigh, Caleb, Hailey, Ayden, Matthew, Jarrett and Michael.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lee, and his granddad, Homer Lee, both of Buena Vista.
Mike was born on December 16, 1953 in Lexington, Virginia. He graduated from Parry McCluer High School in 1972. Mike was a lover of music and was a member of the Blues Express Band out of high school.
He worked in private security for more than twenty years, retiring after thirteen years from the Hotel Roanoke. Mike loved to fish and play guitar and he loved spending time with his friends and family.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
The family would like to thank both Amedisys and Rockbridge area hospices for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 4, 2020.