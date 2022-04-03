Menu
Michael Harvey "Mike" Paul
1979 - 2022
BORN
1979
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Michael "Mike" Harvey Paul

May 9, 1979 - March 29, 2022

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Michael "Mike" Harvey Paul of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with our Lord in Heaven.

He was a loving son, brother, and father. Michael had a love for all sorts of cars and never missed a single episode of the television show, "Street Outlaws."

He was preceded in death by his father, James Harvey Paul; sister, Melissa Ann Paul; maternal grandparents, Cessie and Ernest Waak; and paternal grandparents, Mazel and James W.H. Paul.

Michael is survived by his loving mother, Catherine W. Paul, who was by his side until His Heavenly Father called him Home; his pride and joy, his daughter, Natalie Paul; his brother, David Paul and wife, Mary Ellen Paul; and his sister, Dana Ferguson and husband, Bobby Ferguson. He had nieces, a nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews, many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

During his final days at home, he enjoyed playing board games with his daughter, Natalie, and spending quiet time in laughter and peace with his mom, daughter, sister, and other close family members. We want to thank the hospice nurses, Alan and Laura, and Chaplain Seth, for their comfort and support.

There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.
