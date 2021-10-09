Michael Patrick Phillips
March 15, 1965 - October 4, 2021
Michael P. Phillips, 56, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Stokesdale, North Carolina, left this earthly life suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, October 4, 2021, in order to graduate on to the next life.
Mike, or as he was affectionately known to his friends, Okie, leaves behind to mourn his passing his passionately devoted wife of 26 years, Donna S. Phillips (White); sons, Patrick Phillips and Samuel Phillips of Morrisville, N.C.; and daughter, Melissa Phillips of Stokesdale, N.C.; parents, Thomas and Alice Phillips of Roanoke, Va.; brothers, Christopher Phillips (Kelly) of Rockville, Md., David Phillips (Carey) of Roanoke, Va., and Anthony Phillips (Liz) of Radford, Va.; sisters, Kathleen McKeever (Benjamin) of San Anselmo, Calif., and Rebecca Cameron (Douglas) of Roanoke, Va. With a family this big, there are a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, and friends left in the wake of his passing.
He began this journey on March 15, 1965, in Washington, D.C, where his father was a medical resident. The family moved to Muskogee, Okla., and then to Roanoke, Va., where Mike was raised in the Catholic faith, attending and graduating from Roanoke Catholic High School in 1983. He received a BS in Business Administration from Roanoke College in 1989 and went on to complete his studies at East Carolina University and received an MBA in 1993. He maintained a fervent passion for ECU Pirates football ever since. Mike worked for several years in industrial management, before settling at Volvo North America, first in Dublin, Va., and later in Greensboro, N.C., where he served as Director of Manufacturing Engineering for 11 years.
Mike's passions in life were first and foremost, his family, to whom he was fiercely devoted, for whom he worked tirelessly to provide for, and for whom he was their rock and guiding light. Secondly, his career at Volvo, because he both loved his work family, and was immensely proud of the product that together they produced. And finally, the man just flat out loved to fish. Every year he made several multi-day river float trips with his Old Dominion Fishing Society (ODFS) brothers, prowling the rivers of the mid-Atlantic states for Smallmouth, Muskie, and everything in between. He loved spending time floating and fishing with friends and family at the family cabin on Craig Creek in Eagle Rock, Va., "Where fish seek shelter, and men find peace of mind."
Godspeed and tight lines Mike, Okie, husband, father, son, brother, and friend. You were one of a kind, the guy with a big heart, big shoulders, and a big smile to match, we will always miss you.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Skip Hastings officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to C.A.S.T. for kids, a foundation that gives/teaches children with special needs a day of fishing in the outdoors. https://castforkids.networkforgood.com/projects/141368-melissa-phillips-s-fundraiser
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2021.