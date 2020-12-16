Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Stewart Rouse
Michael Stewart Rouse

December 11, 2020

Michael Stewart Rouse, 65, of Vinton, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Effie Rouse; brothers, Jimmy Wayne Rouse and Walter Ray Rouse.

Surviving him are his wife of 19 years, Connie L. Rouse; daughter, Tammy Lynn Rouse; sister, Joyce Moser and husband, Stoney; brother, Robert L. Rouse; grandchildren, Austin and Dylan Sink; in-laws, Geneva and Dickie Anderson, Homer Bryant and Helen Slemons; brother in-law, Russell Bryant; special fur babies, Bubba and Elliot; also numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, with Pastor Melton Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Germantown Brick Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
VA
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
You'll always be loved and never forgotten so many words left unsaid Uncle Mike. We love you aunt Connie. Go fiy high with the angels above, see you again soon.
Jessica Tickle/Rocky Brown
December 18, 2020
To Connie and Family. So sorry for your loss. I know he will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace Mike.
Lois Carter
December 17, 2020
To my friend Robert, I am so sorry for your loss. His pain and suffering are over now. May God bless all your families.
Walter Rader
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results