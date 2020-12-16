Michael Stewart Rouse
December 11, 2020
Michael Stewart Rouse, 65, of Vinton, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Effie Rouse; brothers, Jimmy Wayne Rouse and Walter Ray Rouse.
Surviving him are his wife of 19 years, Connie L. Rouse; daughter, Tammy Lynn Rouse; sister, Joyce Moser and husband, Stoney; brother, Robert L. Rouse; grandchildren, Austin and Dylan Sink; in-laws, Geneva and Dickie Anderson, Homer Bryant and Helen Slemons; brother in-law, Russell Bryant; special fur babies, Bubba and Elliot; also numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, with Pastor Melton Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Germantown Brick Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.