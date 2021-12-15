Menu
Roanoke Times
Michael Eugene Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Michael Eugene Taylor

December 13, 2021

On the morning of Monday, December 13, 2021, my brother Michael Eugene Taylor, 61 of Roanoke, received his wings.

Michael leaves behind, his brothers, James and Richard Taylor; sisters, Sarah, Nannie Taylor, Marilyn (Victor) Stockton; nieces and nephews

Thank you Accordius Health of Roanoke and Good Samaritan Hospice for taking care of Michael. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a memorial of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dana and Jimmy Brewer Richardson
December 31, 2021
Richard, Nannie So Sorry to hear of your Loss..My Sincere Condolences..
Kim Rosborough-Alexander
Acquaintance
December 25, 2021
Michael was such a joy! I truly miss him. It was an honor to be his social worker for the last two years.
Cherokee Padgett
Other
December 22, 2021
Michael was always surrounded by a loving family. His brother Richard often shared with me about is loving and caring visits with Michael.
Becky Cooper
Friend
December 18, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
December 17, 2021
We're all sending our condolences and prayers to you. Love from the smith, gravely and Brown family.
Susie gravely*tootsie and family
December 17, 2021
Condolences
Denise Wimbush family
Friend
December 15, 2021
Richard, Nannie and Ms. Penny,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vivian Holland
Friend
December 15, 2021
Richard

My sincere condolences for your loss

My thoughts and prayers are with
you and your family
Lavern Grigsby-Shepher
Friend
December 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
December 15, 2021
Michael I know you are in a better place, I am going to miss our visits. I was with you to the very end. Love you my brother.
Richard Taylor
Family
December 15, 2021
