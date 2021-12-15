Michael Eugene TaylorDecember 13, 2021On the morning of Monday, December 13, 2021, my brother Michael Eugene Taylor, 61 of Roanoke, received his wings.Michael leaves behind, his brothers, James and Richard Taylor; sisters, Sarah, Nannie Taylor, Marilyn (Victor) Stockton; nieces and nephewsThank you Accordius Health of Roanoke and Good Samaritan Hospice for taking care of Michael. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a memorial of his life will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.