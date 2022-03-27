Menu
Michael "Mike" Toney
FUNERAL HOME
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home - Floyd Ave.
140 Floyd Ave.
Rocky Mount, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home
Michael "Mike" Toney

October 24, 1952 - March 25, 2022

Michael "Mike" Toney, age 69, of Wirtz, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edna Toney; sisters-in-law, Linda Tosh and Linda Ayers; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his lovely wife of 48 years, Joyce Toney; daughter, Wanda Stewart (Greg); stepson, Terry Sloan; grandchildren, Travis and Todd Clements, Jseuyi Smith and Mercedes Stewart; great-granddaughter, Ava Stewart; brothers-in-law, JC Ayers, Gary Ayers (Diane), Tommy Ayers, and Billy Tosh; and sisters-in-law, Debra Kirk (David) and Norma Moore (Sonny). He is also survived by lots of nieces, nephews and cousins; best friends, Jimmy Law and Toby Hodges; his fur baby and favorite companion, Miracle.

Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved to play ball, hunt, fish, and play lots of cards. He was a very hard worker all of his life as a farmer, driving a school bus and delivering newspapers.

Special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice and all of the staff that cared for him. He will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Kevin Tosh officiating. Interment will follow in the Ayers Family Cemetery. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, with the family receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue (Town Chapel), Rocky Mount, VA 24151. www.connerbowman.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home
140 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount, VA
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home
140 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home - Floyd Ave.
