Michael Toohig
December 9,1924 - November 28, 2020
Michael Toohig, 95, of McLean, Va., passed away at home surrounded by family on November 28, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; his children, Delsina Matranga (Gene), Timothy (Link), Terrence (Maryliz), Michele Brem (Lawrence), and Aimee Urquhart (Robert), 11 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Valcourt, Catherine McCarthy, Eileen Mueller and Sr Elizabeth Toohig SC, and extended family. He was preceded in death by brothers, the Rev Timothy Toohig SJ and John Toohig and sister, Ann HIckey.
He was born in Lawrence, Mass., to Timothy and Catherine Toohig. He served inthe U.S. Army in World War II (103rd infantry) earning a bronze star. He graduated with BS and MS in Physics from Boston College. He worked 50 years in cutting edge technologies including early television, cockpit displays, night vision, and fiber optics. He traveled extensively and worked throughout the world, but enjoyed his time with ITT in Fort Wayne, Ind. and Roanoke, Va., as well as Hekimian Labratories and Spirent Communications in Gaithersburg, Md. Michael's strong Catholic Faith supported him through many challenging times. His greatest priority and proudest accomplishment was his family.
Funeral services are private with a future memorial service to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
or perform an act of kindness in his memory.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.