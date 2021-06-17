Bishop Michael Wade Turner Sr., 69, of Richmond, formerly of Roanoke, received his wings on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Turner; parents, Wade Turner and Phyllis Turner-Mack; sisters, Barbara Turner-Joiner and Pamela Mack-Brown. He leaves cherished memories to his loving children, Michael W. Turner Jr. and Deitra Turner-Newby (Clifford); grandchildren, Terrell, Destinee, De'Shawn and Trinity Gray, Jason II and JaSeyah Pullen; siblings, Deborah Thomas (Anthony), Shannon Keith Turner, Steven Mack, Stephanie Mack-Bond, JoAnne Mack-Carter (JC); and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wake service, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Fountain of Deliverance Church, 3800 E. Broad Rock Rd., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
3 Entries
i am so sad that was my unlce and i will miss him so much
whitney
Family
June 29, 2021
Our Condolences go out to the Turner Family. We will truly miss our neighbor Michael across the street. Rest our dear Brother (Rest).
The Smith Family
Other
June 18, 2021
To the family & friends of Michael Turner,
We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Michael. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier.
Jim Glass
General Mgr.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
804-355-5271