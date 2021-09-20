Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Antonio Witherspoon
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Michael Antonio Witherspoon

September 12, 2021

Michael Antonio Witherspoon, 39, of Richmond, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sad to hear of the passing of Michael. We literally went to elementary and middle school together. Even after years of not seeing him, whenever I did, it was all love. I am praying for his family and loved ones. Just know that he is always with you even though he is not physically. He will forever be looking over you and cemented in your hearts.
Christina Elliott-Clark
School
September 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results