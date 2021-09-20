To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am so sad to hear of the passing of Michael. We literally went to elementary and middle school together. Even after years of not seeing him, whenever I did, it was all love. I am praying for his family and loved ones. Just know that he is always with you even though he is not physically. He will forever be looking over you and cemented in your hearts.
Christina Elliott-Clark
School
September 21, 2021
