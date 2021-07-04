Menu
Michel Youssef Melki
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Michel Youssef Melki

January 6, 1951 - June 28, 2021

Michel Youssef Melki, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was owner of Michel's Cut Hut on Williamson Road.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Elias Melki, Aziz Melki, Ibrahim Melki, and Abdul Melki.

Michel is survived by his children, Venus Melki and Justin Melki; grandson, Dallas Melki; siblings, Melki Melki (Faride), George Melki, Boutros Melki (Shelia), Sayde Saliba, and Ellen Karim; mother of his children and best friend, Judy Melki; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and a host of great friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Philoxenus of Mabug Syrian Orthodox Church of Antioch, 1212 Lee Highway, Roanoke, VA 24019. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
Jul
7
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Philoxenus of Mabug Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch
1212 Lee Highway South, Roanoke, VA
Jul
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Philoxenus of Mabug Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch
1212 Lee Highway South, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
so sorry to hear about the passing of Michel the last time I seen him was in June when he cut my hair he didn't seem like he was doing that well then he has been cutting my hair for over 35 years but he will be missed may God bless and keep him
Michael Lee
August 15, 2021
Offering Our Deepest Sympathy and Condolences to the family and friends and specially Melki family on the passing of your `BELOVED´amo Michel Our Thoughts and Prayers are With You during this very difficult time. Amo Michel was and always will be remembered a great and good hearted man. R.I.P
Elie Chehade
Family
July 5, 2021
Michel and I were very close friends. He always called me his brother. He cut my hair for over 40 years. Michel was very kind and thoughtful, and always loved a good time while healthy. He always asked about others. I will dearly miss him, but I know he will no longer be suffering.
Easter Moses
July 5, 2021
I am truly saddened to learn of Michel's passing. He was my barber for over 40 years and I followed him everywhere he went in Roanoke. He was a kind man and I will miss him very much. Please accept my condolences at this very sad time. Michel's soul is surely at peace with our Heavenly Father.
John Cox
Other
July 5, 2021
I send my condolences for Michelle's family I love Michelle he was my uncle he was a very special person I always look forward to seeing him I will miss you Michelle milky
Amy Allen
Family
July 4, 2021
Mike was a kind coworker to me and my husband at Long John Silvers many years ago. He was helpful and spread a sense of humor among us workers. Our condolences to Justin and family. Terri Robertson
Terri Robertson
Work
July 4, 2021
Michel did my hair for several years at Michel's Unisex. I always looked forward to going. He was a wonderful person and friend. Praying for the family! Heaven has another Angel!
Patricia Rucker
Friend
July 4, 2021
