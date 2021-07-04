Michel Youssef Melki
January 6, 1951 - June 28, 2021
Michel Youssef Melki, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was owner of Michel's Cut Hut on Williamson Road.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Elias Melki, Aziz Melki, Ibrahim Melki, and Abdul Melki.
Michel is survived by his children, Venus Melki and Justin Melki; grandson, Dallas Melki; siblings, Melki Melki (Faride), George Melki, Boutros Melki (Shelia), Sayde Saliba, and Ellen Karim; mother of his children and best friend, Judy Melki; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and a host of great friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Philoxenus of Mabug Syrian Orthodox Church of Antioch, 1212 Lee Highway, Roanoke, VA 24019. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.