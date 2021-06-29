Michelle Witt Tuggle
May 2, 1950 - June 24, 2021
Michelle W. Tuggle, 71, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
She was a person who exuded positivity, and who family, friends, and coworkers knew they could depend. Michelle developed a hard work ethic from a young age that she maintained throughout her life.
When the Roanoke Commissioner of Accounts called Jefferson High School and asked for their best and brightest business student to come work for them, the school sent him Michelle. She would go on to spend more than forty-five years there as an Estate Auditor. In her free time, Michelle enjoyed the simple things, preferring a relaxing evening at home with her husband Jim to going out and about.
Surviving is her husband, Jim Tuggle; daughter, Tiffany Moore; son, Jason Tuggle (Jessica); grandchildren, Witt and Drew Tuggle, and Jimmie Moore; sister, Anita Clinebell (Sonny); and beloved fur baby, Lucy.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Cynthia Witt, and sister, Joy Hundley.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 29, 2021.