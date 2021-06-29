Menu
Michelle Witt Tuggle
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Michelle Witt Tuggle

May 2, 1950 - June 24, 2021

Michelle W. Tuggle, 71, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

She was a person who exuded positivity, and who family, friends, and coworkers knew they could depend. Michelle developed a hard work ethic from a young age that she maintained throughout her life.

When the Roanoke Commissioner of Accounts called Jefferson High School and asked for their best and brightest business student to come work for them, the school sent him Michelle. She would go on to spend more than forty-five years there as an Estate Auditor. In her free time, Michelle enjoyed the simple things, preferring a relaxing evening at home with her husband Jim to going out and about.

Surviving is her husband, Jim Tuggle; daughter, Tiffany Moore; son, Jason Tuggle (Jessica); grandchildren, Witt and Drew Tuggle, and Jimmie Moore; sister, Anita Clinebell (Sonny); and beloved fur baby, Lucy.

Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Cynthia Witt, and sister, Joy Hundley.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michelle and Jim were my apartment neighbors years ago. Michelle truly was a positive person who had a great laugh. I'm blessed and honored to be able to call them my friends. I wish the very best for the family. They remain in my prayers.
Robert Adcox
Friend
July 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Michelle was such a sweet lady. I just found out the news today. Much love to all of you.
Sally Scott
Friend
July 6, 2021
I was surprised & sad to hear about Michelle. My thoughts have been on all our good times when we were young. Going to grandma's & playing by the river. We didn't have much contact as we grew older, but I loved her & know of her kindness. Sympathy to Jim & rest of family.
Bonny Alexander
Family
June 29, 2021
