Williams
Mickey D.
May 30, 1952
November 2, 2020
Mickey D. Williams, 68, of the Clendennin Community in Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord that he served on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 30, 1952, in Pearisburg, Va., to Beulah Shaver Williams and the late Harry Williams.
He worked and retired from Virginia Tech. He was a faithful member of the Church of the Lord Jesus.
Mickey leaves to cherish his memory, his mother; his wife of 41 years, Marcena Williams; his three children, Chasty Williams of Narrows; Scott Williams and friends, Heather, Aiden, and Riley Nickles of Pearisburg; and Brittany (Mark) Crockett of Draper; grandchildren, Garrett and Brook Crockett; and brothers, Bobby (Nancy) Williams of Narrows, Jimmy of Christiansburg, and Jerry of Bealeton, Va.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Lord Jesus (1663 Clendennin Rd Narrows, Va.) with the Reverend Butch White officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Payne Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Williams Family.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.