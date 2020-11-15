Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mickey D. Williams
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Williams

Mickey D.

May 30, 1952

November 2, 2020

Mickey D. Williams, 68, of the Clendennin Community in Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord that he served on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 30, 1952, in Pearisburg, Va., to Beulah Shaver Williams and the late Harry Williams.

He worked and retired from Virginia Tech. He was a faithful member of the Church of the Lord Jesus.

Mickey leaves to cherish his memory, his mother; his wife of 41 years, Marcena Williams; his three children, Chasty Williams of Narrows; Scott Williams and friends, Heather, Aiden, and Riley Nickles of Pearisburg; and Brittany (Mark) Crockett of Draper; grandchildren, Garrett and Brook Crockett; and brothers, Bobby (Nancy) Williams of Narrows, Jimmy of Christiansburg, and Jerry of Bealeton, Va.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Lord Jesus (1663 Clendennin Rd Narrows, Va.) with the Reverend Butch White officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Payne Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Williams Family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.