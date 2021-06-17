Mike L. Raymond Ritter
June 15, 2021
Mike L. Raymond Ritter, 86, of Moneta, Virginia, was called home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Ritter; his daughter, Teresa Carter (Michael); his son, Jeff Ritter (Lanette); and his grandchildren, Jacob and Carter Muntz, Beth Cowell (Jerry), Clay Ritter (Heidi); a very special young man who was like a grandson, Luke (Guird); and four great-grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Isabel Ritter, and two sisters.
He enjoyed racing and farming. Mike loved his cows so much that he named them.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Joey Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
