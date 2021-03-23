Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Marie Cox
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Mildred Marie Cox

March 21, 2021

Mildred Marie Cox, 89, of Christiansburg passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home. She worked at many school cafeterias in Montgomery County. She always enjoyed laughing and joking with friends and family.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Cox; and her mother, Myrtle Yost. She is survived by her daughters, Lois Gwinn and Sharon Cox; grandchildren, Jesse Gwinn, Stacy Merriman (Jason), and Darren Wood (Emily); great-grandchildren, Parker Merriman, Jacoby Merriman, Quinton Wood, and Aedan Wood; special nephew, Mike Epperly.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to one of Mildred's favorite charities, St. Jude's, at www.stjude.org/donate.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Cemetery
501 South Franklin Street, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.