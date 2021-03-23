Mildred Marie Cox
March 21, 2021
Mildred Marie Cox, 89, of Christiansburg passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home. She worked at many school cafeterias in Montgomery County. She always enjoyed laughing and joking with friends and family.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Cox; and her mother, Myrtle Yost. She is survived by her daughters, Lois Gwinn and Sharon Cox; grandchildren, Jesse Gwinn, Stacy Merriman (Jason), and Darren Wood (Emily); great-grandchildren, Parker Merriman, Jacoby Merriman, Quinton Wood, and Aedan Wood; special nephew, Mike Epperly.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to one of Mildred's favorite charities, St. Jude's
, at www.stjude.org/donate
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.