Miss Milly was a sweet lady who always will hold a special place in my heart. She was the choir director and youth leader at Hebron Church in New Castle, VA, where I grew up. There weren't a lot of teenagers who attended our church until Miss Milly and Mr. Cregger began the youth program, but that quickly changed, thanks to their hard work, dedication, and kindness. It's hard to put into words what they meant to me, but I can say without hesitation that they were a very important part of my young life. I have fond memories of the things they would do with us -- youth outings on the weekends, weekends at the camp, choir practices, and Christmas caroling and delivering fruit baskets to the elderly shut-ins in our community during the holidays. They did a lot with us and for us. I only saw them once after they moved to Chapin when I visited with my Dad, that is until I discovered that Miss Milly was staying in an apartment at a facility in Columbia, which was only a little over an hour from where I live now. I went to see her just before Christmas in 2019. I remember her face lighting up once she realized who I was; that alone made it well worth the trip. We chatted for about an hour, and I told her that I would be back to visit her again. Sadly, that was just a few months before COVID, so I wasn't able to visit her again. I am thankful, however, that I had that visit with her. Miss Milly was one of those people who exuded kindness and brought joy to everyone she met. My life is certainly better for having known her and Mr. Cregger.

Debbie Packer Friend October 4, 2021