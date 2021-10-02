Menu
Mildred Rodgers "Milly" Cregger
FUNERAL HOME
Whitaker Funeral Home - Chapin
939 Chapin Rd
Chapin, SC
Mildred "Miss Milly" Rodgers Cregger

January 7, 1922 - September 29, 2021

Services for Mildred "Miss Milly" Rodgers Cregger, 99, formerly of Roanoke, Va. and Chapin, S.C., who died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 will be conducted at 10 a.m., on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Chapin United Methodist Church by the Reverends Jody Flowers and Paul Allen. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. For the safety of all attending, masks are required for the services.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m., at the Whitaker Funeral Home, Chapin, S.C.

Miss Milly was the beloved wife of Morris McClure Cregger Sr. who preceded her death in 1999. She was born in Forest, Va. on January 7, 1922 a daughter of the late Martel Oliver Rodgers and Bessie Lee Johnson.

She is survived by her only son, Morris M. Cregger Jr. and his wife, Sheila, of West Columbia; four grandchildren, Michael Cregger and his wife, Cheryl, of Pomaria; Melinda Kolcz and Katherine Cregger of Charlotte, N.C., and Matthew Cregger and his wife, Mary, of West Columbia, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Maxwell Cregger, Cally Cregger, Hannah Kolcz, Emily Kolcz, Luke Cregger, Caleb Cregger, Cooper Cregger, and Levi Cregger. She is also survived by two sisters, Hilda Clark of Front Royal, Va. and Maxine Hadley of Groton, Conn.; and her devoted friend for over 58 years, Carol "Sandy" Sandidge, of Roanoke, Va.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Rogers, and her sister, Rose Marie Wheeler.

"Miss Milly, my mom and Nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always be remembered not for all the many accomplishments in her life but for the love and kindness that has touched so many lives. Her gift to the world has been to embrace all with love and understanding. Her love and faith has inspired our family to recognize that a life of giving and caring will make our lives more meaningful. God has to have some angels here on earth to guide us and we are all blessed that he shared her with us. To the lady I call Mom, I am so thankful the Lord blessed me with you – you were always there for me with love and wisdom in good and bad times. I'll miss your hugs and words of inspiration but you will always be within my heart and I'll continue to follow a life of purpose, love and caring for others as was the way of my Mom. "

Milly and her husband, Morris, moved to Chapin from Roanoke, Va. in 1993 to be closer to their only son Morris Jr. and his family. Milly was with the YWCA of Roanoke Valley from 1953-1990 serving as the director of health, physical education, and recreation. In addition, she oversaw and ran their summer camp, Camp on Craig, which was considered the best camping experience for young people in Southwest, Va. She was active in the Methodist church where she taught Sunday School classes, was a member of the choir and served as a MYF director. Her volunteer work included chairman of the American Red Cross Gray Lady Corps; Motor Service Corps; editor of the Gray Tattlen (Gray Letter newsletter). She also served as Chairman of the American Red Cross Water Safety Services Committee for state of Virginia and was a volunteer instructor in the Red Cross Learn-To-Swim program. In addition, she served as a volunteer of the Roanoke Valley Safety Council and worked as a volunteer nurse in the VA hospital.

Milly was an honorary member of the Seebees and listed on numerous occasions in the Worlds Who's Who of American Woman, Personalities of the South and a TV personality. She was an active member of Chapin's UMC Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women, and was named "Woman of the Year" in 2006.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Chapin United Methodist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 237, Chapin SC, 29036.

Memories and messages may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cregger family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Whitaker Funeral Home - Chapin
939 Chapin Rd, Chapin, SC
Oct
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Chapin United Methodist Church
SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I remember her being such a sweet lovely lady, I´m so sorry for the family´s loss, peace be with you all...
Donnie Marshall
October 4, 2021
I ran cross country at Chapin with Mrs. Cregger´s grandson, Matthew. Every year before the state race we´d have Mrs. Cregger´s spaghetti casserole - it was to die for! After Matthew graduated, my mom cold called her for the recipe, because we just HAD to have it. It has since made it into our family cookbook (aptly named Mrs. Cregger´s spaghetti), and I remember her fondly every time we have it. Thank you for sharing a wonderful lady with all of us.
Laura Hernandez
School
October 4, 2021
Miss Milly was a sweet lady who always will hold a special place in my heart. She was the choir director and youth leader at Hebron Church in New Castle, VA, where I grew up. There weren't a lot of teenagers who attended our church until Miss Milly and Mr. Cregger began the youth program, but that quickly changed, thanks to their hard work, dedication, and kindness. It's hard to put into words what they meant to me, but I can say without hesitation that they were a very important part of my young life. I have fond memories of the things they would do with us -- youth outings on the weekends, weekends at the camp, choir practices, and Christmas caroling and delivering fruit baskets to the elderly shut-ins in our community during the holidays. They did a lot with us and for us. I only saw them once after they moved to Chapin when I visited with my Dad, that is until I discovered that Miss Milly was staying in an apartment at a facility in Columbia, which was only a little over an hour from where I live now. I went to see her just before Christmas in 2019. I remember her face lighting up once she realized who I was; that alone made it well worth the trip. We chatted for about an hour, and I told her that I would be back to visit her again. Sadly, that was just a few months before COVID, so I wasn't able to visit her again. I am thankful, however, that I had that visit with her. Miss Milly was one of those people who exuded kindness and brought joy to everyone she met. My life is certainly better for having known her and Mr. Cregger.
Debbie Packer
Friend
October 4, 2021
Thinking of you. Millie was a loving and caring person. She will be missed.
JUDY SPROUSE
Family
October 3, 2021
My second mom, my morning coffee buddy, and just the dearest friend ever. I will miss you greatly and all the stories we shared. My neighbor for so many years with words of kindness and wisdom. Will never forget you my dear Milly!!
Sue Jacobs
Friend
October 1, 2021
I got to know Milly when I married Sam Ezzell in 2005 and joined Chapin United Methodist Church. I was privileged to be a recipient of cards from Milly. Enjoyed visiting her at Brookdale. When I called her , especially during the pandemic , I could always count on her positive outlook and love for others. I will miss her. With love, Eva Ezzell
Eva Ezzell
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results