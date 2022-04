Mildred Estelle Bottenfield DoyleNovember 10, 1928 - September 20, 2021Mildred Estelle Bottenfield Doyle, 92, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born in Bath Co., Va. on November 10, 1928 to the late Clarence A. and Jane Bottenfield. She was predeceased by husband, Fred E. Doyle Jr.; son, Robert L. Doyle and Stephen M. Doyle. Surviving are daughters, Brenda Robbins (Ken Dalton) and Debra Fuqua (Thomas); sons, Fred "Butch" Doyle III and W. Gregory Doyle, daughter-in-law, Carol Doyle; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother, Herman Bottenfield (Carol); sisters-in-law, Jackie Bottenfield, Betty Bottenfield and Nancy Doyle.Mildred and her husband, Fred, were life-long residents of Salem and together owned and operated Doyle's Auto Cool.The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Lotz Funeral Home, 1330 E. Main St., Salem, Va. Graveside services will follow at 12 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park 1250 E. Main St., Salem, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018.