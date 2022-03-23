Menu
Mildred Ann Allman Hopkins
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
Mildred Ann Allman Hopkins

December 3, 1930 - March 19, 2022

Mildred Ann Allman Hopkins, 91 years old, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Rowland Hopkins Jr.; a son, Edward A. Hopkins (Janet) of Williamsburg; and two grandsons, Isaac Hopkins (Lina) and Jeremy Hopkins (Robin).

Mildred was predeceased by her mother and father, Frances and Buren Benjamin Allman of Rocky Mount, Virginia, and by a son, Charles Rowland Hopkins III.

Mildred was born on December 3, 1930, in Rocky Mount, Virginia and was married to Charles Rowland Hopkins on September 26, 1953, in Rocky Mount. She graduated from the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) in nursing, and earned a master's degree from the University of Virginia (UVA), and a doctorate from Virginia Tech.

Mildred directed the School of Nursing at Roanoke Memorial Hospital for 17 years. She was actively involved in churches, teaching Sunday school classes, singing in the choir, and directing the mission.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Grandin Court Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Mar
26
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Grandin Court Baptist Church
VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
I was fortunate to have attended Roanoke Memorial School of Professional Nursing while Dr. Hopkins was there. I was proud to be awarded the Mildred Hopkins Excellence in Nursing Award later from Radford's RN to BSN program. It meant a great deal to see her name on my certificate. She was an inspiration to all of her students. I extend my condolences to her loved ones.
Daphne Hollie Huffman
School
March 22, 2022
