I was fortunate to have attended Roanoke Memorial School of Professional Nursing while Dr. Hopkins was there. I was proud to be awarded the Mildred Hopkins Excellence in Nursing Award later from Radford's RN to BSN program. It meant a great deal to see her name on my certificate. She was an inspiration to all of her students. I extend my condolences to her loved ones.

Daphne Hollie Huffman School March 22, 2022