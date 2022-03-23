Mildred Ann Allman Hopkins
December 3, 1930 - March 19, 2022
Mildred Ann Allman Hopkins, 91 years old, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Rowland Hopkins Jr.; a son, Edward A. Hopkins (Janet) of Williamsburg; and two grandsons, Isaac Hopkins (Lina) and Jeremy Hopkins (Robin).
Mildred was predeceased by her mother and father, Frances and Buren Benjamin Allman of Rocky Mount, Virginia, and by a son, Charles Rowland Hopkins III.
Mildred was born on December 3, 1930, in Rocky Mount, Virginia and was married to Charles Rowland Hopkins on September 26, 1953, in Rocky Mount. She graduated from the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) in nursing, and earned a master's degree from the University of Virginia (UVA), and a doctorate from Virginia Tech.
Mildred directed the School of Nursing at Roanoke Memorial Hospital for 17 years. She was actively involved in churches, teaching Sunday school classes, singing in the choir, and directing the mission.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Grandin Court Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.