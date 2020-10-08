Slater
Mildred Irene
October 5, 2020
Mildred Irene Slater, 96, of Salem, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020.
She was born in New York, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Haydon Hoare and had been an active and involved area resident for over 50 years. Mildred proudly served in the United States Navy WAVES as a Gunnery Instructor during World War II and was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Her family and her faith were her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, James Lee Slater III, her beloved son-in-law, Gar Rosendahl, and very special friend and companion, Rev. Harmon Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Rosendahl and Jaye Tompkins and her husband James; and five grandchildren, Grant A. Rosendahl, Stephanie Irene Rosendahl, Nathan Doss, James Lee Tompkins, and Dylan Tompkins.
A Celebration of Life for Mildred will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salem. Father David Compton will officiate. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 E. Main St. Salem, VA 24153 or to the Virginia Veterans Care Center, 4550 Shenandoah Ave. NW, Roanoke, Va., 24017. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.