Mildred W. Kendrick
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Mildred W. Kendrick

September 21, 1926 - February 23, 2021

Mildred Wray Kendrick, 94, widow of Allen W. Kendrick Sr.,went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Rocky Mount and was the daughter of the late Shafton Wray and the late Mattie Bennett Wray. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor Moore, Stafford Wray and Peggy Woody.

Mildred worked as a telephone operator for many years and was a longtime member of Roanoke First Baptist Church.

She will be missed and remembered by her son, Wade Kendrick and his wife, Sherry; granddaughter, Cyndi Sutton and her husband, Andy; great-grandson, Ethan Sutton; nieces and nephews, Richard Moore (Ellen), Rhonda LaPrade (Darryl), H.D. Woody (Donna), Donna Wray, Lori Hairfield (Tim), Stephanie Wallis (Adam), Dallas Woody (Jessica), Mattie LaPrade, and Landon Hairfield (Madison); and many other family members.

A Celebration of Mildred's Life will be held on Thursday, February, 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with Pastoral Care Pastor Wayne Gadman officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at Simpson Funeral Home.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers from Good Samaritan Hospice. Also, a special thanks is extended to nurse Diana Gunn and much gratitude is extended to At Home Caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mildred Kendrick's memory be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 321 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 or God's Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Feb
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home Chapel
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss I am glad I got to be a part of her life she will be missed
Angela E Preston
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, Mildred was always a very nice lady, we worked together a number of years at telephone company, no matter where you saw her she always had a beautiful smile on her face. May she rest in peace and the family knows she is in a better place now, cherished all your special memories, she loved her family. God Bless You All.
Linda Baker
February 28, 2021
Prayers for the family. She will be missed by all. A fun person to be around.
Coy and Norma Bennett
February 24, 2021
