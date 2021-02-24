Mildred W. Kendrick
September 21, 1926 - February 23, 2021
Mildred Wray Kendrick, 94, widow of Allen W. Kendrick Sr.,went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Rocky Mount and was the daughter of the late Shafton Wray and the late Mattie Bennett Wray. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor Moore, Stafford Wray and Peggy Woody.
Mildred worked as a telephone operator for many years and was a longtime member of Roanoke First Baptist Church.
She will be missed and remembered by her son, Wade Kendrick and his wife, Sherry; granddaughter, Cyndi Sutton and her husband, Andy; great-grandson, Ethan Sutton; nieces and nephews, Richard Moore (Ellen), Rhonda LaPrade (Darryl), H.D. Woody (Donna), Donna Wray, Lori Hairfield (Tim), Stephanie Wallis (Adam), Dallas Woody (Jessica), Mattie LaPrade, and Landon Hairfield (Madison); and many other family members.
A Celebration of Mildred's Life will be held on Thursday, February, 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with Pastoral Care Pastor Wayne Gadman officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at Simpson Funeral Home.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers from Good Samaritan Hospice. Also, a special thanks is extended to nurse Diana Gunn and much gratitude is extended to At Home Caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mildred Kendrick's memory be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 321 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 or God's Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 24, 2021.