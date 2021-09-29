Milton Ferrell Higinbotham Jr.
March 10, 1936 - September 27, 2021
Milton Ferrell Higinbotham Jr., 85, of Montvale, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Higinbotham Sr.; his mother, Vella Higinbotham; his sisters, Ruby Kressley and Betty Jean Higinbotham; and his granddaughter, Vanessa Forbing.
Milton is survived by his wife of 34 years, Louverne; his three children, Marcus Allen Higinbotham (Jennifer) of California, Michael Higinbotham of Ohio, and Marcia Huffman (Adam) of California; stepchildren, Angie Ramsay (Tim) and Bruce Maxey; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was employed at Norfolk Southern for 39 years, served as a Deacon at Walnut Grove Union Church since 2005 and taught Sunday School for 25 years.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Bob Auxier officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Union Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.