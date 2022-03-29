Menu
Minnie Bell Jones
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road
Minnie Bell Jones

July 16, 1945 - March 26, 2022

Minnie Bell Jones, 76, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at home and went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Scottie McArthur Jones; and parents, Joe and Edith Barlow.

Minnie is survived by her son, Jeff Jones and partner, Georgette; daughter, Lisa Harris; granddaughter, Amber Harris; cousin, Emma Whitt; and grand-dogs, Hershey, Brodie, and Bella.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Ridgewood Baptist Church, 703 Hemlock Road, Roanoke, VA 24017, with the Rev. Roy Kanode officiating. Interment will be at SW Virginia Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Ridgewood Baptist Church".

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 29, 2022.
