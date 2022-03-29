Minnie Bell Jones



July 16, 1945 - March 26, 2022



Minnie Bell Jones, 76, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at home and went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Scottie McArthur Jones; and parents, Joe and Edith Barlow.



Minnie is survived by her son, Jeff Jones and partner, Georgette; daughter, Lisa Harris; granddaughter, Amber Harris; cousin, Emma Whitt; and grand-dogs, Hershey, Brodie, and Bella.



The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Ridgewood Baptist Church, 703 Hemlock Road, Roanoke, VA 24017, with the Rev. Roy Kanode officiating. Interment will be at SW Virginia Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Ridgewood Baptist Church".



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 29, 2022.