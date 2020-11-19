Miriam Jobe
July 6, 1944 - November 16, 2020
HEATH SPRINGS, S.C.
Miriam Elizabeth Greig "Mimi" Jobe of Rock Hill, S.C., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Today Mimi earned her wings and is in the House of the Lord. God gained a kind angel with a heart of Gold. She will be missed by many. "I Can Only Imagine".
She was preceded in death by her son, Aubrey Hunter Jobe; parents, Richard and Lucy Greig; sister, Barbara Greig Bowyer; and brother, Richard A. Greig Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Tracy Leigh White of Rock Hill, S.C.; and granddaughter, Brooklynn Hunter White, Columbia, S.C.; nephew and family, Rick A. Bowyer and Teresa H. Bowyer, Roanoke, Va. and Zach H. Bowyer, Charlotte, N.C.; niece and family, Maryann Bowyer Powers and Monty H. Powers, Knoxville, Tenn., Matt G. Powers (Megan) Jacksonville, Fla. and Michael E. Powers and Brittany L. Powers, Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Pam Greig Gordon and Denton Gordon, Roanoke, Va.; cousin, Philippe Greig LeBel, Del-Mar, Maryland and many other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Roanoke, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster, S.C. and Simpson Funeral Home of Roanoke, Va. is caring for the family of Ms. Miriam Jobe.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory
5160 Peters Creek Rd
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 19, 2020.