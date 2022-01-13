Miriam Spangler Martindale
September 3, 1924 - January 9, 2022
Miriam Spangler Martindale, age 97, of Bridgewater, Va., died on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
She was born on September 3, 1924, in Roanoke County, Virginia, the daughter of Reverend Carl D. and Sadie Eller Spangler. In 1947, she married Raymond L. Martindale Jr. who predeceased her.
She is survived by three children, Susan Martindale, Steve Martindale and wife, Claire, and Paige Martindale, all of Bridgewater, Va. She is also survived by a sister, Dawn and husband, Ed Jeffries, of Lakeland, Fla.; and brother, Wayne and wife, Carol Spangler, of Bridgewater, Va. She was predeceased by her brother, Kolmer Spangler.
Miriam grew up in Roanoke and was a graduate of Bridgewater College. She taught school in Henry County and Roanoke County, then began a lengthy career with Appalachian Power Company in Roanoke as a customer service representative until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren and was a tireless church worker in several congregations including Bassett, Oak Grove, and Bridgewater, Virginia. She was also active in many other organizations including Habitat for Humanity, the Athenian Society for Arts and Sciences, and the National Association for Family and Community Education.
She and Ray loved to travel in their retirement and were able to visit many wonderful places throughout the world. They moved to the Bridgewater Retirement Community in their later years and, all told, had a wonderful life.
A burial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, in Salem, Va., at the Sherwood Chapel (mask required) in Sherwood Burial Park (540-389-2171). A memorial service will be held at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren (mask required) in Bridgewater, Va., 1 p.m. March 5, 2022.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren or the Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation at BRC.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va. is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at Johnsonfs.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 13, 2022.