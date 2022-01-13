Menu
Miriam Spangler Martindale
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA
Miriam Spangler Martindale

September 3, 1924 - January 9, 2022

Miriam Spangler Martindale, age 97, of Bridgewater, Va., died on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

She was born on September 3, 1924, in Roanoke County, Virginia, the daughter of Reverend Carl D. and Sadie Eller Spangler. In 1947, she married Raymond L. Martindale Jr. who predeceased her.

She is survived by three children, Susan Martindale, Steve Martindale and wife, Claire, and Paige Martindale, all of Bridgewater, Va. She is also survived by a sister, Dawn and husband, Ed Jeffries, of Lakeland, Fla.; and brother, Wayne and wife, Carol Spangler, of Bridgewater, Va. She was predeceased by her brother, Kolmer Spangler.

Miriam grew up in Roanoke and was a graduate of Bridgewater College. She taught school in Henry County and Roanoke County, then began a lengthy career with Appalachian Power Company in Roanoke as a customer service representative until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren and was a tireless church worker in several congregations including Bassett, Oak Grove, and Bridgewater, Virginia. She was also active in many other organizations including Habitat for Humanity, the Athenian Society for Arts and Sciences, and the National Association for Family and Community Education.

She and Ray loved to travel in their retirement and were able to visit many wonderful places throughout the world. They moved to the Bridgewater Retirement Community in their later years and, all told, had a wonderful life.

A burial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, in Salem, Va., at the Sherwood Chapel (mask required) in Sherwood Burial Park (540-389-2171). A memorial service will be held at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren (mask required) in Bridgewater, Va., 1 p.m. March 5, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren or the Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation at BRC.

Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va. is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at Johnsonfs.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
28
Burial
1:00p.m.
Sherwood Burial Park
Salem, VA
Mar
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bridgewater Church of the Brethren
Bridgewater, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pat Wade and Deb Huffman
January 28, 2022
Sandy and Marge
January 24, 2022
What a wonderful and talented lady Ms Miriam was, and Paige you seemed to follow right in her footsteps with your talent! We shared many a good time during my 4 years at Oak Grove CoB in the early 1970's. She set a high bar for others to follow when she retired and moved "north". May she rest in peace, and may all of you know the comfort and love of our Savior Jesus Christ. You were blessed with two wonderful parents, and I'm sure you have many wonderful memories and stories to cherish. May God bless you all during these difficult days. Prayers are with you. Most sincerely shared.
Diane Stout Grant
Other
January 22, 2022
I'LL REMEMBER MIRIAM AS A CHRISTIAN SISTER WITH WHOM I SERVED ON THE OAK GROVE CHURCH BOARD FOR MANY YEARS. I ALWAYS LOVED TO " SPAR " WITH MIRIAM AND ENJOYED BEING A FRIEND OF MIRIAM AND RAY'S. I KNOW SHE IS RESTING IN HER HEAVENLY REWARDNOW THAT NEW LIFE HAS TAKEN PLACE. MIRIAM I WILL MISS YOU.
WAYNE COOK
January 18, 2022
