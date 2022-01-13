What a wonderful and talented lady Ms Miriam was, and Paige you seemed to follow right in her footsteps with your talent! We shared many a good time during my 4 years at Oak Grove CoB in the early 1970's. She set a high bar for others to follow when she retired and moved "north". May she rest in peace, and may all of you know the comfort and love of our Savior Jesus Christ. You were blessed with two wonderful parents, and I'm sure you have many wonderful memories and stories to cherish. May God bless you all during these difficult days. Prayers are with you. Most sincerely shared.

Diane Stout Grant Other January 22, 2022