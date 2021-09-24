Menu
Mitchell Samuel Mason Jr.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Mitchell Samuel Mason Jr.

September 22, 2021

Mitchell Samuel Mason Jr., 64, of Vinton, formerly of Summerlee, W.Va. and Antioch, Calif. passed Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Mitch's Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Buchanan Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021 with the Rev. Ben Peyton and the Rev. Marina Gopadze officiating.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Buchanan Presbyterian Church
Main St., Buchanan
Sep
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Buchanan Presbyterian Church
19559 Main Street, Buchanan
Sep
25
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Buchanan Presbyterian Church
Main St., Buchanan
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Buchanan Presbyterian Church
19559 Main Street, Buchanan
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the Mason Family
Pam Finy
Friend
September 26, 2021
Martha, we´re so sorry to hear about your loss of Mitch. Keeping you in our thoughts & prayers.
Danny & Sheila Noell
Other
September 24, 2021
