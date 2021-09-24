Mitchell Samuel Mason Jr.
September 22, 2021
Mitchell Samuel Mason Jr., 64, of Vinton, formerly of Summerlee, W.Va. and Antioch, Calif. passed Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Mitch's Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Buchanan Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021 with the Rev. Ben Peyton and the Rev. Marina Gopadze officiating. Condolences to the family may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 24, 2021.