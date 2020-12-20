Mitzi Wood Paxton



December 17, 2020



Mitzi Wood Paxton, 80, of Glasgow, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, December 17, 2020.



Mitzi was a devoted mother, grandmother, and family member and loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. As an employee of Mohawk Industries in Glasgow, she began her career in the personnel office when the company was known as Lee's Carpets and subsequently Burlington. During her 30 plus years there she was well known and admired by the many people she interacted with on a regular basis.



She is survived by her son, R. Nathan Paxton, his wife, Carrie; and her two grandsons, Evan and Benjamin, of Taiwan; brother, Charlie Wood, his wife, Shirley; and a sister, Susan Wood, all of Glasgow. She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Beth Tolley, as well as her parents, Woodrow and Audrey Wood. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.



There will be no family night. A private family graveside will be held at Glasgow Cemetery on Monday, December 21, 2020. A memorial service will be planned for the summer. Gifts in Mitzi's memory can be made to the Glasgow Baptist Church.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.