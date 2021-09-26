Monica Sheree Small
February 23, 1972 - September 20, 2021
Monica S. Small, 49, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.