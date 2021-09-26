Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Monica Sheree Small
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Monica Sheree Small

February 23, 1972 - September 20, 2021

Monica S. Small, 49, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
37 Entries
Moni my baby and now my angel. I loved your whole life. My favorite cousin ever. I´m hurting to think that I´ll never hear your sweet voice or see your smiling face again. Protect us like you´ve always had. I love you I love you I love you.
Alison
October 11, 2021
Monica’s smile lighted up a room! My deepest sympathies for your loss.
Ashley Duffey
Friend
October 4, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Karen Calloway
Friend
October 2, 2021
I had not seen Monica in years, but remember she was the sweetest person, and always had the most wonderful smile.
Stacee (Sherman) Lewis
October 2, 2021
Monica,God took you from earth because he wanted you to share your beautiful smile, joy and love to those in Heaven. You will always be loved and missed.
Aunt C
October 2, 2021
Monica was a sweet, compassionate soul! Loved her laughter and sense of humor. My condolences to the family, her friends and her children. She will be missed.
Darla Summers
Work
October 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family. Monica was a ray of sunshine. She was the sweetest person with a huge heart. I’m grateful to have known her. She will be deeply missed.
Lisa M
Coworker
September 30, 2021
I love y'all and I'm here for y'all.
Leslie Hughes
Friend
September 30, 2021
Gail,
May God be with you and your family through all the tears, pain and heartache. To see such a beautiful child and wonderful spirit leave you. God will hold you as He held Monica. Love to you all.
with heartfelt sympathy,
Leslie "Day-Fox" Terry
Leslie Terry
Friend
September 30, 2021
To my neice, Monica, I wish we had more time to spend with one another. I will miss you.... My Condolences to him and your family.
From Mary Williams, Orlando, FL
Family
September 30, 2021
Monica, your a special cousin I wish we lived near each, Lord knows our hearts are the same. We are gonna miss you....
Tressa/Carlton Smith. & Family
September 30, 2021
Sis I love you and you will forever remain in my heart.
Karen Small
Family
September 30, 2021
Gail and Iness,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I remember Monica from our friendship at the telephone company back in the 70s and as my classmate at Virginia Western Community College.
I wish I could be with you at her funeral but I'm still social distancing because of COVID-19.

Condolences,
Pat Smith
Friend
September 29, 2021
With you in thoughts and prayers
Jeanene Sims
Classmate
September 29, 2021
I’m sending my deepest condolences to the entire family. Monica was truly a sweet and beautiful person, who will be missed. May her memory bring comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Tracie (Jones) Parker
Friend
September 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy in the loss of your beloved Monica. I had the privilege of working with Monica at Carilion and came to know her as one of the most genuinely kind, generous, caring and thoughtful person who wore a smile each day.
Karen Beger
Coworker
September 29, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sylvia Journiette
Friend
September 29, 2021
Neva Walker
Friend
September 29, 2021
She will be missed a very sweet and kind person
Dreama Sanders
Friend
September 29, 2021
Phenomenal women your lovely soul will echo in my mind and heart forever. Darren L Cobbs
In Jesus name
Friend
September 29, 2021
A good heart has stopped beating, but a heart that has touched so many lives can´t help but live on in those it loved.
Sherry Dawson
September 28, 2021
My heart is so heavy. I still cannot believe my dear friend has transitioned. Monica and I were more than friends, she and I were family. She truly had a HUGE HEART, BIG SMILE and was one of the MOST LOYAL friends one could ask for...we experienced alot early on. Gail, BaSeandre :) Tee Tee, Coco, Karen, Michelle, Todd, Shantell, Arnisa, Sherry and family you all are in my thoughts and prayers!!! She will always be my PRINCESS MC ❤❤❤. I've always known Monica to be a fighter and now she can be at PEACE never to worry about the cares of this world. Yet be OUR BEAUTIFUL ANGEL interceeding on our behalf. #LOVE ALL
Dee Dee (Johnson) Gardner
Friend
September 28, 2021
I wish to extend my deepest and sincere sympathy to the family. May the Lord surround you with His love and comfort. May He bring you comfort with the fond loving memories that you shared together with each other.
Elder Virginia Monroe Brown BROWN
September 28, 2021
Prayers and Condolences to Monica's family in her passing. I remember growing up across the street from her Mom Gail and Sister Karen on Dudley Street with my family. Our Mothers used to play softball together. She was a very nice person and will be missed by all who knew her.
DeRondo Willis
Friend
September 28, 2021
To Gail and family, In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Friend
September 28, 2021
To Leroy & family:
The Lucy Addison High School Class '66 Reunion Committee express sincere sympathy to each of you at this most difficult time. We pray for your comfort and peace now and for the days ahead.
God bless, Chrystella Lewis
John Nutter, President
Chrystella Lewis
Friend
September 27, 2021
Heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family as you deal with the sudden loss of such a beautiful family member.
Rod Claytor
Friend
September 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patricia, Keith, Shannon Gray
Friend
September 27, 2021
She was such a sweet soul and a joy to be around. She will be greatly missed.
Candace Christian
Work
September 27, 2021
We love you all if you need anything let us know praying for your family
Walter &Marie Hardy &Family
September 26, 2021
We were just together not long ago having fun, I am still trying to digest this . Prayers and love
Teetee Gravely
September 26, 2021
100% Angel
Christopher Russ
Family
September 26, 2021
My heart and my prayers are with the family .
Sonya Gunn
September 26, 2021
So sorry loss praying that all of your memories will bring you peace and comfort!
Kerry Jones
September 26, 2021
Heaven has gained an angel. You are & will be missed tremendously.
Kim
School
September 26, 2021
Monie, You know we grew up together & this seems like I'm in a daze... Im praying that GOD keeps his arm of protection around all of us, especially your family... Will sadly miss you & love you dearly... Until we see each other again... Rest on Sleeping Beauty... Rest on
James & Paulette Newby
September 26, 2021
We want to express our deepest sympathies for the passing of your beloved daughter . we want you to know that Brown family stand with you as you go through this most difficult time . As old folks use to say " things will get better in the by and by " .
Milton Brown
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 37 of 37 results