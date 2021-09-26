My heart is so heavy. I still cannot believe my dear friend has transitioned. Monica and I were more than friends, she and I were family. She truly had a HUGE HEART, BIG SMILE and was one of the MOST LOYAL friends one could ask for...we experienced alot early on. Gail, BaSeandre :) Tee Tee, Coco, Karen, Michelle, Todd, Shantell, Arnisa, Sherry and family you all are in my thoughts and prayers!!! She will always be my PRINCESS MC ❤❤❤. I've always known Monica to be a fighter and now she can be at PEACE never to worry about the cares of this world. Yet be OUR BEAUTIFUL ANGEL interceeding on our behalf. #LOVE ALL

Dee Dee (Johnson) Gardner Friend September 28, 2021