Monroe "Jay" Helm
October 27, 1947 - March 27, 2021
Monroe "Jay" Helm, 73, of Salem, Va., was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church, 103 N Broad St. Salem, Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service at Salem Baptist Church. Burial with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va.
Lotz Funeral Home
1330 East Main St., Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.