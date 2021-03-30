Menu
Monroe "Jay" Helm
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Monroe "Jay" Helm

October 27, 1947 - March 27, 2021

Monroe "Jay" Helm, 73, of Salem, Va., was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church, 103 N Broad St. Salem, Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service at Salem Baptist Church. Burial with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va.

Lotz Funeral Home

1330 East Main St., Salem, VA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church
103 N Broad St., Salem, VA
Apr
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church
103 N Broad St., Salem, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As Eric's pastor, I want to express my sympathy and prayer for your family during this loss. May the grace and peace of God fill your hearts with comfort that Jay is with the Lord.
Rev. Carl Goodman
April 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Joyce jewell
April 1, 2021
Jay was the type of person that never met a stranger. His love for family and friends was undeniable. The memories that I have will last a lifetime. Thank you for letting me share a small part of life that makes me who I am today. Rest now.
Donna Alley
April 1, 2021
Praying for the family.RIP.
Randy ,Brenda,Tolliver
March 31, 2021
I am so sorry for Jay's family and friends. The last time I talked to Jay he was such a blessing to me I talked with him about the Lord and different things and I was so touched with what he said it almost brought tears. Hes with God now all new and happy. We will see him again. God Bless the family and I pray for peace and comfort.
Patsy Starkey
March 31, 2021
Brandon and Jessica Turner
March 30, 2021
I'm jays first cousin my heart and prayers go out to the whole family im sad for the loss of Jay but his suffering is over now and he's celebrating in heaven with the lord and all our family members that are there to rest in heavenly peace Jay you will be missed by many.
William buster starkey
March 30, 2021
