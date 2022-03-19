Menu
Morris Woodrow Moses
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Morris Woodrow Moses Sr.

January 28, 1946 - March 15, 2022

Morris Woodrow Moses Sr., 76, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Morris served in the U.S. Army, and later as a deacon at Fort Lewis Baptist Church. He was also retired after 38 years from Steel Dynamics, formerly Roanoke Electric Steel. Morris never met a stranger.

Preceding him in death was his daughter, Libby Agee.

His surviving family includes his wife of 54 years, Mary E. Moses; children, Patsy Hackney and Morris W. Moses Jr.; seven siblings; five cherished and loved grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

The family expresses sincere thanks to Fort Lewis Baptist Church for its support during this time.

Friends and family may gather from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. The funeral service for Morris will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, also in the chapel. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Chuck Garner will officiate.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
21
Interment
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 East Main Street, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
