Morris Woodrow Moses Sr.
January 28, 1946 - March 15, 2022
Morris Woodrow Moses Sr., 76, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Morris served in the U.S. Army, and later as a deacon at Fort Lewis Baptist Church. He was also retired after 38 years from Steel Dynamics, formerly Roanoke Electric Steel. Morris never met a stranger.
Preceding him in death was his daughter, Libby Agee.
His surviving family includes his wife of 54 years, Mary E. Moses; children, Patsy Hackney and Morris W. Moses Jr.; seven siblings; five cherished and loved grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
The family expresses sincere thanks to Fort Lewis Baptist Church for its support during this time.
Friends and family may gather from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. The funeral service for Morris will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, also in the chapel. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Chuck Garner will officiate.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2022.