Muncie Tazewell MitchellMuncie Tazewell Mitchell, 88, of Sontag, Va., passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, September 9, 2021. His devoted and beloved wife of 63 years, Audrey Radford Mitchell, was by his side.He touched many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life. MT, as he was best known, was a faithful husband, loving father and grandfather. He loved to help people in his community and had many cherished friends.He was born on January 1, 1933, to Walker and Gladys Mitchell. A proud American, he served his country in the United States Army. MT owned and operated Mitchell's Convenience Store. He also worked for the postal service for 19 years and was an avid farmer. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting with his wife, son and many hunt club buddies.MT will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Audrey Radford Mitchell; children, Lucille Saunders (Alex) and Charlie Mitchell (Gina); granddaughter, Megan Leduc; great-grandson, Noah Leduc, he favorably called his Lil Man; one brother, Leland Mitchell (Janet); two sisters, Daphne Woody and Mary Belle Thompson (Brooks); many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Gladys Mitchell and sister, Betty Hodges.Friends and family are invited to join in a celebration of his life on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mitchell Cemetery in Sontag, Va.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.