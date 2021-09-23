Muriel R. WrightDecember 2, 1923 - September 1, 2021Muriel R. Wright, age 97 of Botetourt, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Lewis Gale Medical Center.Muriel was born in the Amsterdam area of Botetourt County and lived in the area all of her life. She was the daughter of the late Luther and Belle Klepper Newcomb. Muriel was a teacher's aide at Broad Street Elementary School and was a member of Christian Women's Club and the Thursday Morning Music Club in Cave Spring. Muriel was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, and growing flowers.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil W. Wright and a daughter, Sherrie Wright. Muriel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mikie and Jim Leech of Stuarts Draft; and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of Muriel's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Tom Powers officiating. Services will be livestreamed and condolences may be offered at www.rader-funeralhome/tributes/Muriel-Wright.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Troutville Fire and Rescue, PO Box 609, Troutville, Virginia 24175.Rader Funeral HomeDaleville, 540-992-1212