Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nadine Welch Aaron
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Nadine Welch Aaron

December 23, 2021

Nadine Welch Aaron, 91 of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Kenny" Aaron; parents, George and Gladys Welch; great-granddaughter, Whitney Renee Burdette, sisters and brothers, Goldie (Ed) Falls, Major (Mildred) Welch, Ruth (Nick) Spangler, Evelyn (Merlyn) Booze, Sylvia (Hope) Fitzgerald, Louis (Betty) Welch, Junior (Janie) Welch, and Leonard Welch.

Nadine enjoyed time with her family, camping, and supporting her husband's band days, the Country Hicks, until the time of his passing in 2004. She was a member of Springwood Baptist Church, attended Faith Community Fellowship and a large part of their Women's group.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Pamela and Johnny Orange, Gary and Gail Aaron, Larry Aaron, Cheryl and Ted Rader; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruth Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially nurse Regina Bailey and staff for their kind and loving care.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Springwood Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Randy Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Springwood Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.