Nadine Welch Aaron
December 23, 2021
Nadine Welch Aaron, 91 of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Kenny" Aaron; parents, George and Gladys Welch; great-granddaughter, Whitney Renee Burdette, sisters and brothers, Goldie (Ed) Falls, Major (Mildred) Welch, Ruth (Nick) Spangler, Evelyn (Merlyn) Booze, Sylvia (Hope) Fitzgerald, Louis (Betty) Welch, Junior (Janie) Welch, and Leonard Welch.
Nadine enjoyed time with her family, camping, and supporting her husband's band days, the Country Hicks, until the time of his passing in 2004. She was a member of Springwood Baptist Church, attended Faith Community Fellowship and a large part of their Women's group.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Pamela and Johnny Orange, Gary and Gail Aaron, Larry Aaron, Cheryl and Ted Rader; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruth Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially nurse Regina Bailey and staff for their kind and loving care.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Springwood Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Randy Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.