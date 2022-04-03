Nancy Brown Clevenger
August 3, 1926 - October 14, 2021
Nancy Brown Clevenger, 95, of Narrows, went to be with Our Lord on October 14, 2021.
Nancy was born on August 3, 1926, in Narrows, Va. She graduated from Narrows High School and attended Radford College. She was a devoted and longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Narrows, Giles Country Club and the George Pearis Chapter of the DAR. She served her church and community in many different capacities.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence; parents, Cyrus and Lyda Brown; brothers, Herbert, Hamilton, William, Joe, and Jerry; sisters, Mary Gray Campbell, Sarah Swartz, and Carol Faulkner; as well as several siblings-in-law. She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Wiley and husband, Ken, of Williamsburg and Emily Vollmer and husband, Karl, of Richlands; four grandchildren, David Wiley, of Alexandria, Alison Boulais, and husband, Ryan, of Short Pump, Kurt Vollmer, of Cambridge, Md., and Catherine Vollmer of Cedar Bluff; two great-grandchildren, Andrew Boulais and Lillian Boulais; three sisters, Hilda Beamer, Alice Everhart, and Rebecca Moore; as well as several loving nieces, nephews, and siblings-in-law.
In their 67 years of marriage, Nancy and Clarence demonstrated their love for each other every day. Their enduring love for God, family, community and country will always be remembered and cherished by those touched by their graciousness and gratefulness. The family would like to offer special thanks to Sherry D., Patty M., Nora H., and Christina R., whose care and concern for Nancy was extraordinary.
There will be a visitation at Givens-Riffe Funeral Service on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 2 until 4. The burial for Nancy and Clarence at Birchlawn Cemetery will be private on April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider the National Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, or preferred church or charity. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, Va., (540)726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.