Nancy Taylor Elswick
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Nancy Taylor Elswick

March 9, 2021

RICH VALLEY, Va.

Nancy Taylor Elswick, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chilhowie, Va. after a brief illness.

Nancy was born in Tazewell County, Virginia, to Charlie B. Taylor Sr., and Uva Witt Taylor on February 6, 1934. She spent most of her younger years in Tazewell County, before moving with her husband Clyde and son Michael as Clyde travelled with the railroad. She made her home in Roanoke for approximately 60 years before moving back to Rich Valley in November of 2019.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; son, Michael; her parents, Charlie B. and Uva Taylor; and brothers, James, David, and Blake. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty McCall.

Nancy was a very devoted wife and mother, and had a very compassionate and caring heart, with just a little bit of stubbornness thrown in for good measure. She will be missed by many, but has had a joyous reunion with her family and friends who have gone on before her. Left to cherish the memories of Nancy are her sisters, Phyllis Burkett, and Christine Cook; brother, Charlie B. Taylor Jr. and wife, Peggy. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Margaret; nephews, Denny Taylor and Gloria, and Mark Burkett and wife, Carolyn; nieces, Amy Taylor, Susan Taylor, Cindy Burkett and husband, Jerry Orr, and Diane Mabe and husband, Bo; great-nephew, Robert Burkett; and many close friends from the Roanoke area.

The family would like to express their thanks to all of the people at Valley Health Care for all their care, and compassion given to Nancy during her stay there.

As we respect Nancy's wishes, a private service will be held for the immediate family only at the Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. with Pastor Donnie Bailey officiating. She will be laid to rest privately beside her husband Clyde in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Rich Valley Weekday Religious Education Association in Nancy's memory. Those may be mailed to Jane Orr, 4505 Valley Road, Saltville, VA 24370.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nancy Taylor Elswick family.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace my dear friend. I will never forget you and your sweet generous heart. I will think of you every time I look at the many nice gifts you gave me. Wish you could have gotten to use the last one I sent to you. I am happy that you are with Clyde and Michael once again, I know how much you loved and missed them. I am thankful for the years we knew each other. You were very special to me.
Nancy Baldwin
March 13, 2021
I am saddened by Nancy's passing but I know she is at peace now. I was honored to know her and those memories will be cherished. Mark, I salute you for all you've done for her! It is my hope to see her again when the Lord returns. Rest In Sweet Peace Nancy!
Miecha Mitchell
March 11, 2021
RIP Nancy. You, Clyde, and Michael were great neighbors for the twenty five years that I lived on Pinetree.
Danny Rippee
March 11, 2021
