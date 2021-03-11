Rest in peace my dear friend. I will never forget you and your sweet generous heart. I will think of you every time I look at the many nice gifts you gave me. Wish you could have gotten to use the last one I sent to you. I am happy that you are with Clyde and Michael once again, I know how much you loved and missed them. I am thankful for the years we knew each other. You were very special to me.

Nancy Baldwin March 13, 2021