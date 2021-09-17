Menu
Nancy Uldine Akers Engleman
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA
Nancy Uldine Akers Engleman

July 9, 1935 - September 15, 2021

Nancy Uldine Akers Engleman, 86 of Lexington passed away at her home Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Born in Roanoke on July 9, 1935 to Charles Madison and Edith Turner Akers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles M. Akers Jr. and her husband of 60 years Rector (Buzzy) Engleman Jr.

Uldine and Buzzy raised cattle and built houses in Lexington. Mrs. Engleman was a graduate of Jefferson High School class of 1953, National Business College and was a secretary for Travelers Insurance.

Uldine is survived by her son, Michael of Mt. Solon, Va.; her two brothers, Basil and Barry (Julia) of Roanoke; and her niece, Dale Lusher of Orange, California. Special thanks to the kind and compassionate caregivers of Americare and her nurse Sharon Tomlin.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at New Monmouth Presbyterian Cemetery with the Rev. Casey Clark officiating.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Monmouth Presbyterian Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Harrison Funeral Home
Mrs engleman i sure missed you, was taken very well care of , barry , Roemary julie did a fine job ! You got your wish to stay @ home ! And mr engleman ! Rest in peace now ! Love sharon !
Sharon nurse
Work
September 21, 2021
May you rest in peace, Dina. My condolences to your loving brother Basil who always stood by you.
kellie
Friend
September 17, 2021
