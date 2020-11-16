MARTIN
Nancy F.
March 10, 1937
November 12, 2020
Nancy F. Martin of Roanoke, Virginia, joined her parents, Roscoe and Bessie Fleshman, and sisters, Phyllis and Janet, singing in Heaven on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Martin, and her son, Bill.
She is survived by her children, Keith Martin (Kathy), Andy Martin (Christina Koomen), Bruce Martin, and Mary Metheny (Glenn); daughter-in-law, Susan Martin; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nephew, Tim Huffman; sisters-in-law, Rita Richardson and Helen Deck; and too many devoted family members and friends to name.
Nancy was a loving mother, a Roanoke Valley Realtor, a quick judge of character, and a special friend to so many. She traveled the world with Frank and the United States with her bus group. Nancy was always ready to burst into song, knowing the words to so many hymns, or perhaps with one of her many silly songs. As a perpetrator of many jokes there has never been a dull moment, so much so, that she held the Perfect Pink Pewter Flamingo Award for many years.
She was always ready to see a movie, go shopping, out for a meal, a quick trip to the beach, or simply a drive through the mountains of Virginia. Nancy enjoyed her time with her Sorority sisters, family, and friends. Her laughter always rising above the chatter.
A member of Belmont Presbyterian as a child, she joined Cave Spring Baptist after marrying Frank. Active in the Roanoke Valley Garden Club in the sixties and seventies she had a love of flowers and friendships.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude for the care Mom received from the entire staff at Woodland Hills Community this last year. Songs were sung and tears were shed this week. Their care and attention were extended to the entire family this week; food, drink, and comforting words were in abundance. Thank You!
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018, are suggested. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 16, 2020.