Nancy Engle Graham
Nancy Engle Graham, 86, of Christiansburg and Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Richfield Living Center, Salem, Va.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Fred A. Graham; parents, Oscar and Madeline Engle; daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Tyler Burkett and an infant daughter. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Joann Young and Kathryn Kelley.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Krin (Doug) Turpin of Salem; grandchildren, Carson Burkett of Branson, Mo., Mackenzie (Chris) Fleet of Mechanicsville, Va., Nikolai Turpin and Lacey Turpin of Salem; brother, Jerry Engle of Bedford, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Nancy loved the Lord and loved reading her Bible; she never met a stranger and just loved to laugh and joke around and try to feed anyone that came to visit; she will be greatly missed by her family.
Many thanks to the wonderful ladies at Richfield Living Center and Good Samaritan Hospice, they have been a blessing.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Nancy's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice https://goodsam.care/giving/memorial-or-honor-donation/
OR feeding southwest Virginia https://www.feedingswva.org/
as 1 in 5 children in SW Virginia face hunger.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.