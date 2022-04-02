Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Altieri Harris
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Nancy Altieri Harris

April 23, 1935 - March 31, 2022

Nancy Altieri Harris, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She is now at rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Nancy was born on April 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Frank and Rosa Altieri. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Altieri.

Nancy graduated from William Fleming High School with the Class of 1953. She was a retired employee of Dominion Bank/Wells Fargo. She was a longtime member of Oakland Baptist Church.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 65 years, James L. Harris; son, Daniel J. Harris and his wife, Tammy; daughter, Cindy Harris-Lanford; son, David A. Harris and his wife, Elizabeth; nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

The Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Scott Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.