Nancy Altieri Harris
April 23, 1935 - March 31, 2022
Nancy Altieri Harris, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She is now at rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Nancy was born on April 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Frank and Rosa Altieri. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Altieri.
Nancy graduated from William Fleming High School with the Class of 1953. She was a retired employee of Dominion Bank/Wells Fargo. She was a longtime member of Oakland Baptist Church.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 65 years, James L. Harris; son, Daniel J. Harris and his wife, Tammy; daughter, Cindy Harris-Lanford; son, David A. Harris and his wife, Elizabeth; nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Scott Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
