Nancy Alice Bowles Harrison
December 31, 1957 - February 26, 2021
Nancy Alice Bowles Harrison, 63, of Vinton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 26, 2021.
She was born in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Norma Johnson Bowles and had been an area resident all of her life. She was a licensed cosmetologist and instructor and had for the last 20 years been employed as a recovery specialist with Wells Fargo Bank. A God-fearing woman, Nancy was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Salem, loved going to the beach, and doting on her grandbabies, family and dogs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Roger L. Harrison; two sons, Roger L. Harrison II and wife, Sara, and Benjamin Ray Worth Harrison; five grandchildren, LeeAnn, Sierra, Haeliegh and Bentley Harrison, and Taylor Wilson; two sisters, Sharon Price and husband Scott, and Susan Beaton, special cousin Tammy Dunn, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. Pastor Bryan Buckles will officiate. Those attending will be required to wear masks, and social distancing will be in place. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Blvd.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.